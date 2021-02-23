Man axes brother-in-law to death

A man killed his brother-in-law and injured himself during a clash over a family dispute in the Shah Latif area of the city on Monday.

The incident took place in Lashari Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. The casualties were taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment. The deceased person was identified as 30-year-old Shahzad Ali, son of Asad Ali. He was axed to death by his wifeâ€™s brother Saeedur Rehman, 38, who also accidentally injured himself with the axe. According to SHO Ali Shah, the incident took place during a clash over a family dispute. The officer said police had arrested the injured suspect and he was under treatment.