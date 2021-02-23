Reon completes solar power project

KARACHI: Reon Energy Limited announced the completion of its 3.73MW captive solar power project for G&T Group in Karachi and Balochistan. The solar photovoltaic plant is the largest bifacial PV rooftop in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The 3.73MW photovoltaic project is expected to produce approximately 6,152MWh annually, it added. The project is dispersed across four locations, including Gatron at Hub, Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing at SITE, and Nooriabad and Novatex in Landhi.

The output energy will be used onsite, reducing gas consumption, and avoiding around 3,780 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions during the plant life, it said. Bifacial solar modules applied at G&T, that can absorb sunlight from both faces, front and back, have significantly improved energy production by up to 10 percent.

The project ensured strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols during execution. A total of 80 jobs were created for the locals during execution, it added.