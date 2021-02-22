PTI lawmaker pledges to help resolve issues of journalists

MINGORA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Haider Ali Khan on Sunday said that the media was the fourth pillar of the state.

Addressing a gathering of journalists at the Swat Press Club, he said unfortunately the social and digital media platforms were being mostly used for spreading fake news.

“Through the social media, a message can be spread within no time in the whole world as the world has become a global village with the advent of new media,” he said, adding that journalists played a vital role in the development of a country.

He asked the journalists community to play their due role in highlighting the issues being faced by the people. “The journalists in the Malakand Division, including Swat, have played a key role in restoration of peace in the region. Once popular for the news related to militancy and extremism, today the scenic valley is known for tourism,” he said.

Haider Ali said that he would raise in the parliament the issues and problems being faced by the journalist community and would ask his fellow legislators to come up with suggestions to help provide facilities to working journalists.

President Swat Press Club Mahboob Ali Yousafzai thanked Haider Ali, and all journalists from various parts of Malakand Division, Peshawar and Islamabad for participating in the two-day convention.