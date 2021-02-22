close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
S
Sabah
February 22, 2021

PM satisfied with sustained industrial growth

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the industrial sector is showing sustained growth which is good news. In a Facebook post on Sunday, PM Imran Khan said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in December last year as compared to the same month previous year. The premier said the cumulative growth from July to December last year is above eight percent now.

