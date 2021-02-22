Pakistan Pavilion at Gulfood 2021: 60 companies showcase their products

DUBAI: The Gulfood 2021 kicked off its biggest edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday where 60 food related companies are also showcasing Made in Pakistan products under the pavilion of the country. Around 85 countries brought their products in the 26th edition of Gulfood 2021. The landmark five-day trade show was inaugurated by Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

While the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the event, he appreciated the UAE government for arranging the trade event with health and safety protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is indeed a commendable step of the UAE government that will give a boost to world economies after a year of down trend,” Ahmed Amjad Ali stated.

The Gulfood is set to support the industry’s efforts to create a transformative year, the trade show organiser believed. Gulfood Innovation Summit, to be held from 22nd-24th February, will gather the world’s leading government leaders, food scientists, analysts, influential chefs, and industry pioneers to discuss and explore innovations. The purpose of the summit is to revolutionise the future of food and discuss emerging themes and prospects that have arisen out of global efforts to combat Covid-19.