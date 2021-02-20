Woman shot dead in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a 35-year old woman in the Shalimar area on Friday.The victim identified as Naila was going somewhere while riding her car. As she reached near Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, the unidentified motorcyclists intercepted her and opened fire. She died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.