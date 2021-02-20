close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

Woman shot dead in Lahore

February 20, 2021

LAHORE: Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a 35-year old woman in the Shalimar area on Friday.The victim identified as Naila was going somewhere while riding her car. As she reached near Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, the unidentified motorcyclists intercepted her and opened fire. She died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.

