Govt, opposition trade blames over economic woes, rising prices

ISLAMABAD: The blame game between the government and the opposition over economic woes, rising inflation and price hike continued in the National Assembly Friday as the opposition accused the government of being incapable of controlling prices while the government blamed the PPP and PML-N governments for the worst economic situation.

The opposition also protested giving the floor to the minister for power before them during a discussion on the price hike in the country. The opposition members accused the government of worsening economic conditions and price hike while Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan accused the PPP and PML for the worsening economy of the country. The opposition at the outset of the proceedings also protested for not tabling the Presidential Ordinance on open ballot in the Senate and other ordinance related to amendments to the NAB Ordinance and termed it violation of the Constitution.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that violation was committed by not presenting the Presidential Ordinance in the National Assembly. Citing the rules, he said the government should table all ordinances promulgated in absence of the session in the house. He pointed out that no ordinance was on agenda which was violation of the rule 170. However, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan did not agree with the opposition assertions and said that it was not necessary to table the ordinance on the first day and said it could be laid during the session.

Speaker Asad Qaisar directed the government to lay all ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of the last session in the house on Monday as per rules. Earlier, opening the debate, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said rising inflation and price hike was the issue of every Pakistani.

Responding to the opposition, the minister for power said the previous government set up expensive power plants, ignoring the indigenous sources of energy. “We are clearing landmines left by the previous regimes,” he said. Omar Ayub Khan said the opposition instead of shedding crocodile tears should look in to its past policies due to which they took record loans which were now being repaid by the PTI government. The National Assembly also offered Fateha for the departed souls of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara and the security personnel martyred in recent acts of terrorism.

Earlier, annual reports of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s economy for years 2019-20 and 2020-21 were presented before the National Assembly. The fiscal and debt policy statement for year 2021 was also laid before the House.