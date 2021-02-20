CM wants Swat Motorway, other projects included in CPEC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed projects of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Tank Zam Dam of vital importance for agricultural and industrial uplift of the province and stressed the need to include them in the Chana-Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio.

He directed the relevant officials to share the PC-1 and financial bids of Swat Motorway Phase-2 Project with CPEC authority for its inclusion in CPEC schemes.

He said this while chairing a meeting on the CPEC projects here on Friday, said an official handout.

Besides CPEC Authority Chairman retired Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa, meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on the ongoing projects of the province under the CPEC framework and discussed matters/proposals to include new mega projects in the CPEC portfolio.

The chief minister said the inclusion of these projects in the CPEC framework is a priority of the KP government, adding that Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway project will not only boost trade activities at local level but also play an important role to promote international trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries whereas the CRBC would prove to be a milestone stone to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone.

It was informed that work is in progress on basic infrastructure including gas and electricity supply and construction of access roads adding that six kilometres long pipelines had been laid to provide gas to the economic zone whereas work on the construction of the access road is near to completion.

It was informed that so far 1800 applications had been received from local and foreign investors for setting up industries in the economic zone.

CPEC Authority Chairman retired Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa termed the progress made on Rashakai Economic Zone as satisfactory and stressed the need to further expedite it.

Matters related to the inclusion of the proposed Daraban Special Economic Zone in the CPEC portfolio came under discussion and the meeting was informed that the feasibility of the project would be completed in the next three weeks.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to prepare the business plan of the project in the minimum possible time period and be shared with CPEC authority.

It was agreed to establish a model Agri Farm as a pilot project in the province under CPEC and the concerned authorities were directed to identify a suitable area for the purpose.

The chief minister proposed a project for setting up pharmaceutical industry in Tirah valley of Khyber district under CPEC and directed the officials to prepare a proposal to this effect.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of inclusion of various other projects of tourism, communications and the health sector in the CPEC.

Mahmood Khan also highlighted the need to include the proposed projects of four big regional level hospitals in CPEC framework.