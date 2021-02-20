Comprehensive security plan finalised for PSL matches

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has finalised a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be played at the National Stadium Karachi from February 20, 2021.

Talking to The News on Friday, the city police chief said he held a meeting with his subordinates and had finalised the security plan for the PSL contests. As part of the plan, a full-dress rehearsal in this regard has already been conducted, and security arrangements had been made keeping in consideration the threat perceptions about any incident that could cause panic.

Memon said that considering the security situation they had deployed more than 4,500 cops to guard the security arrangements. The deployment includes 24 senior superintendents and superintendents of police, 53 deputy superintendents of police, 637 assistant sub inspectors, 3,866 head constables and constables, 101 female police staff and 51 from the reserve force.

Objectives

The plan aims to ensure that the safety and security of the players and officials, no act of terrorism and sabotage takes place at the route and around the hotel or in the vicinity of these places, and maintain close surveillance on suspicious individuals and activities. The officials will also ensure that no commotion or embarrassing situation was caused on the routes and at or around the hotel.

Moreover, deployments of law enforcers will be made at the Karachi airport, hotels of stay, routes and the National Stadium.

The motorcade

The motorcade and escort with the cricket teams will be detailed from the Special Security Unit (SSU).

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division, Sindh Police, said the plan was devised in a meeting of with all stakeholders. It was presided over by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Overall, more than 5,000 personnel of the Karachi police will perform security duties during the PSL-6. As many as 2,500 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,070 SSU commandos, are performing security duties along with the Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch and District Police, as well as personnel from other law enforcement agencies, at the National Stadium, the Karachi airport, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other places.

DIG Ahmed said sharpshooters would also be deployed at sensitive points and a specialised command and control bus would be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor the law & order in the surroundings of the stadium.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will be deployed inside and outside the stadium to challenge any emergency situation.

To beef up the security arrangements, aerial-surveillance will also be made. The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium where SSU commandos, including female commandos, attired in tracksuits will be deployed for their facilitation: a) Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid; and b) China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

The spectators will be transported from the parking points to the stadium and from the stadium to the parking points via special shuttle bus service. Spectators have to go through the walk-through gates and the process of body-search before entering the stadium.

The spectators must carry their original CNICs and match tickets for entering the stadium. Edible items, water bottles or any other goods will not be allowed to carry inside the stadium.

In view of precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus, wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory for all spectators.

Traffic plan

From the Hassan Square flyover and the Expo Centre turning (Sir Shah Suleman Road to the stadium), no traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road during the match timings.

Traffic will be diverted from the flyover towards University Road to reach their destinations. Similarly, the National Stadium flyover will be closed for all traffic during the match.

Karsaz

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmat Ullah Road towards the stadium’s traffic signal.

Millennium Mall

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millennium to the stadium’s traffic signal.