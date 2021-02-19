NATO says ‘no decision’ on Afghan withdrawal

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the alliance had made "no final decision" on the future of its Afghanistan mission, as new US President Joe Biden weighs pulling out troops.Biden’s administration is reviewing whether to stick to a looming May 1 deadline to withdraw or risk a bloody backlash from the insurgents by staying. "We have made no final decision on the future of our presence," Stoltenberg said at a news conference. "But as the May 1st deadline is approaching, NATO allies will continue to closely consult and coordinate in the coming weeks.”

Stoltenberg insisted the Taliban must live up to commitments under the deal with the US, including making progress in peace talks with Kabul, reducing violence and cutting ties to “international terrorist groups”. “NATO´s goal is to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists that would attack our homelands,” he said.