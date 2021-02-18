This refers to the article ‘The weight of our crimes’ (Feb 13) by Salaar Khan. It was a pleasure to read the wonderful article by a young and conscientious lawyer – a class which has become almost a rarity among lawyers; in fact, among people from other professions as well; and, almost certainly, among present-day politicians in the country.

I wanted to right about the recent incident of hooliganism, but with the writer’s apt and comprehensive description of the incident, no addition is really necessary.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi