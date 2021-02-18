tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘The weight of our crimes’ (Feb 13) by Salaar Khan. It was a pleasure to read the wonderful article by a young and conscientious lawyer – a class which has become almost a rarity among lawyers; in fact, among people from other professions as well; and, almost certainly, among present-day politicians in the country.
I wanted to right about the recent incident of hooliganism, but with the writer’s apt and comprehensive description of the incident, no addition is really necessary.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi