Farman, Bilal, Hamza, Faizan reach semis

LAHORE: Farman Shahkeel, Bilal Asim, Hamza Jawad and Faizan Fayyaz have reached the semi-finals of the under-18 men’s singles of the Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Mall Road Lahore.
In the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, Shaeel Durab beat Bilal Farooq 8-6, Ahmad Kamil beat Zeeshan Ashraf 8-2, Faizan Fayyaz khan beat Mujtaba Shahbaz Khan 8-3. M. Abid beat Saif Ali 8-4, Bilal Asim beat Aqeel Sarfraz 8-3, Imran Bhatti beat Rana Humayun 8-3, Farman shahkeel beat Dr. Nufaid 8-2, Heera Ashiq beat Tanvir Munir 8-1.
In the mens doubles quarterfinals, Heera Ashiq / Ahmad Babar beat Dr. Nufaid 6-1, 6-2, Omer Babar / Khurram Nazir beat Hassan Riaz / Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-4, Imran Bhatti / Tariq Sadiq beat Yousaf / Faiz Rasool 6-2, 6-3, M Abid / Talha Waheed beat Zeeshan Ashraf / Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-1.
In the U-18 quarterfinals, Farman Shakeel beat Shaeel Durab 6-3, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-4, Hamza Jawad beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-3, Faizan Fayyaz beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-3.
In the U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Salman Shehzad 6-0, Abu Bakar Khalil beat Abdul Ahad 6-1, Ameer Mazari beat Harris Bajwa 6-1, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Raja Mustafa 6-2, Eesa Bilal beat Maya Lone 6-3, Ismail Ahmad beat Ismail Aftab 6-0, Haniya Minhas beat Moavia Butt 6-0.