KU inks MoU with BUET for research cooperation

The Karachi University and the Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Khuzdar, signed a memorandum of understanding for educational, scientific, and research cooperation.

According to the MoU, both universities have agreed to support each other for start-up, student entrepreneurship, and incubation setups. As per the MoU, both universities would assist students for startups at the pilot stage and prototype basis, training sessions, and exchange of faculty members and students, development and joint activities for the publication of research papers. They have also agreed to exchange knowledge to promote ecosystem, blue economy and tourism, and in this regard, they would also provide recommendations to the provincial and federal governments.

They believe they could play an important role in eliminating problems being faced by the communities living on the coastlines of the two provinces.

On this occasion, the director general of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar, Khair Muhammad Kakar, said that they would like to adopt and implement the executive MBA programme of the University of Karachi in their varsity.

He also said the Balochistan University would also like to work along with the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, University of Karachi, to enhance the production of olive in the country.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said the universities should have a strong working connection so that they could learn from the experiences of each other.

He said the University of Karachi would facilitate the Balochistan University in launching the MBA executive program. “We have to respond to the socio-economic issues of society. Pakistan has been facing economic problems for the past many years and collaboration among the universities can provide fruitful and long-lasting solutions to such crisis and help the country in strengthening its economy.”