Akbar Ayub to also hold law portfolio

PESHAWAR: Akbar Ayub Khan, the Khyber Pakht-unkhwa minister for local government, has been given the additional portfolio of law and parliamentary affairs, it was notified here on Tuesday.

Sultan Mohammad Khan, the former law and parliamentary affairs minister, was removed from the cabinet recently by CM Mahmood Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan after an old video surfaced in which he was seen along with other MPAs receiving money for selling votes in the March 2015 Senate elections.