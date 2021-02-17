close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 17, 2021

Akbar Ayub to also hold law portfolio

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 17, 2021

PESHAWAR: Akbar Ayub Khan, the Khyber Pakht-unkhwa minister for local government, has been given the additional portfolio of law and parliamentary affairs, it was notified here on Tuesday.

Sultan Mohammad Khan, the former law and parliamentary affairs minister, was removed from the cabinet recently by CM Mahmood Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan after an old video surfaced in which he was seen along with other MPAs receiving money for selling votes in the March 2015 Senate elections.

Latest News

More From Peshawar