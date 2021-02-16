One more suspect remanded in college girl gang rape case

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded one more suspect into police custody for interrogation about the kidnapping and gang rape of a college girl.

So far police have arrested four suspects in connection with the case while the search for the fifth suspect is still underway, SHO Steel Town Police Station Mumtaz Marwat told The News. The JM-VI of the Malir district sent the suspect, identified as Samir, on physical remand till February 22 and ordered the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Three other suspects, Samiullah, Fawad and Adil, who were arrested earlier, are also in the custody of police on physical remand as the investigation is going on. Marwat added the DNA sample of the fourth suspect had been obtained and sent to the laboratory for examination. He said the police would submit a report in the court after receiving the DNA reports of all the suspects and the victim.

A government school teacher had registered an FIR at the Steel Town Police Station, complaining that his 16-year-old daughter, a student of first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed had left home on February 9 for the college, but she did not return home.

“When she did not return after the college timings, we started searching here and there, but we did not find her,” the father stated in the FIR. “But the next day, I received a phone call from a police officer at the Defence Police Station, who told me that they have found a young girl in an unconscious condition.”

The worried father hurried to the police station, found his daughter in an unconscious condtion and took her home where she narrated what had happened to her. The girl told her family that a man, Sami, bundled her into a car when she came out of the college to return home. She said another person, Fawwad, was also in the car, and the two took her to an unknown location where their three accomplices were already present. Then the suspects subjected her to rape before throwing her somewhere in the Defence area.

Family protests

Family members and relatives of a college girl in Gulshan-e-Hadeed who was allegedly gang-raped staged a protest on the National Highway on Monday against what they called slackness in police investigations into the case. The protesters alleged that the investigation officer of the case was not carrying out proper investigation and demanded his removal.