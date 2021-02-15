Senate elections: Mohmand requests PM to reconsider party candidates

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader from Mardan, Iftikhar Mohmand, on Sunday requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider the list of party candidates for the Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the light of promises and commitments made to him during the 2018 general election.

“I had withdrawn nomination papers from the seats of both National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Mardan following the assurances given to me by Imran Khan,” Iftikhar Mohmand said during a hurriedly called press conference.

He said he believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was honest, sincere and firm in his commitments. “Therefore, I hope he will honour his commitments made with me,” he added.

Iftikhar Mohmand said he represented the Mohmand tribe from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and after withdrawing his nomination papers in the 2018 general election, he had requested the Mohmands to support the PTI candidates throughout the province.

He said on the basis of its population, the Mohmand tribe had the right to get representation in the Senate.

To a question, Iftikhar Mohmand dispelled the impression that he was denied the party ticket because he didn’t give a donation to the PTI.

“Not at all. No one in the PTI ever asked or approached me for any payment or donation,” he added.

The PTI leader made it clear he did not believe in politics of investment and horse-trading.

Answering another question, Iftikhar Mohmand said he had not yet decided about his future line of action but had requested the prime minister to inform him about the reason for ignoring him while selecting the PTI candidates for contesting the Senate elections. He said he had been in politics for the last four decades and wanted to continue his political career.