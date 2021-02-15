close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Sailors kidnapped off Nigeria arrive back in Turkey

ISTANBUL: Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped on a cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria last month arrived back in Istanbul on Sunday, where they were welcomed by their families, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The ship, the Mozart, had been en route from the Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos to Cape Town in South Africa when it was boarded on January 23.

