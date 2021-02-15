Sailors kidnapped off Nigeria arrive back in Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped on a cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria last month arrived back in Istanbul on Sunday, where they were welcomed by their families, state news agency Anadolu reported.
The ship, the Mozart, had been en route from the Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos to Cape Town in South Africa when it was boarded on January 23.