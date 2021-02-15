Barmy Army musters half dozen for India Test

CHENNAI: Inspired by a diehard England fan’s 10-month vigil to see his team play in Sri Lanka, a group of expats have travelled across India to become the only Barmy Army members singing in the second Test.

Rob Lewis became a Barmy Army hero last month as the only England supporter present during the team’s tour of Sri Lanka, after waiting 10 months in the country because of coronavirus restrictions.

His journey has pushed a group of six expats -- four Brits working in three Indian cities, an American and an Australian -- to make the journey for the match at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where fans have been allowed in by authorities in the cricket-mad nation for the first time since the pandemic struck.

“We got connected to Rob through a common friend and tried to get him to India,” said Londoner Joe Phelan, 47.

“The plan was to get him to the cricket ground... But because of the travel restrictions, it was just not possible.”

After the England team went home from Sri Lanka last year, superfan Lewis worked remotely in the South Asian island nation as a web designer and took on stints as a nightclub DJ to get by.

His arduous bid to watch England made the group realise that as some of the few foreign nationals in India, they were in a privileged position to watch the match live.

“Then suddenly tickets became available and, really inspired by Rob and what he meant for English fans and for all cricket fans, we thought we are in India and can go,” said Delhi-based Phelan.