PTI to give best result in Senate elections: CM

BAHAWALPUR : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI would give best results in Senate elections and the party candidates are filing their nomination papers for Senate polls on the directions of the party leadership.

The CM was talking to media men at Fort Derawer in Cholistan desert during his visit to 16th Cholistan desert jeep rally at Dilwish Stadium here on Saturday.

He said Cholistan desert jeep rally is promoting soft image of the country internationally. It is the biggest regular feature of motor sports in the country and promoting tourism and creating a big economic activity for the area, particularly for Cholistan, he added.

The CM claimed that the PTI government is focusing on the development of south Punjab and maximum development funds were being allocated for the south Punjab.

He said Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is being allocated funds to promote tourism in south Punjab and in the entire province.

The chief minister during his day long visit inaugurated TDCP Tourists Resort near historic Fort Derawer and double-decker bus for the tourists.

Earlier, the chief minister arrived in Cholistan desert from Lahore by helicopter.

APP adds: Punjab government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has launched many welfare oriented projects for the well being of the people.

Bait ul Maal funds had been enhanced to ensure financial assistance of large number of the poor people, Provincial Minister for Bait ul Maal and Social Welfare, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this after visiting DHQ Hospital and Social Welfare Department here.

He was accompanied by DC Ali Anan Qamar and Deputy Director Social Welfare Attock Haseeb Ahmad.

The minister said, the government launched many welfare projects for the special persons and skilled people and the benefits of the projects were reaching to people.

He said that the condition of shelter homes was being made better to facilitate maximum people.

The minister said that Social Welfare ministry had signed MOUs with private sector under which ten thousand people would be made skilled and said that initially the project was being launched in Lahore and Attock and gradually the project would be launched in all the 36 districts of the province. He said, during the coming years, 0.7 million job opportunities would be created in different sectors.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of 4th anniversary of Charing Cross Blast, has paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Capt (retd) DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal Shaheed and other police personnel who embraced martyrdom in that blast. In a statement on Saturday, he said that nation would always remember the bravery and courage of these sons of soil.

The Punjab government was with the families of the martyrs and expresses full solidarity with them, adding that they were still alive in our hearts and will always remain.

The nation salutes the great sacrifice of the brave officers and others of martyred Punjab Police, the cm said.

Message on World Radio Day: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the radio the best and an effective source of mass communication and said that despite the rapid growth of electronic and social media, radio was still an important source of authentic information.

In his message on World Radio Day, he said the radio had also developed itself on modern lines with the passage of time.

Usman Buzdar said that Radio Pakistan had discharged its obligation in an effective manner in every era.

Radio Pakistan kept its listener informed from every movement of war especially its role during the wars of 1965 and 1971 was commendable, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that when there was no electricity in his area, he used to listen to radio broadcasts.

Radio Pakistan through running commentary of hockey and cricket matches kept the sports lovers informed from movement to movement situation.

Usman Buzdar aid that programmes being broadcast on the radio have interest for the people of different walks of life.

He said radio was still providing guidance to its listeners in different sectors including agriculture, health and sports.

He said that Radio Pakistan had comprehensively taken part in polio campaign, the war against dengue and COVID-19. He lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and said that its significance cannot be denied.

Aerial view of Burewala: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, during his visit to Cholistan, took an aerial view of Burewala city.

The pilot took a low flight on Burewala on the instructions of Chief Minister, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar inspected the civic amenities in the city and took prompt notice of the traffic jam on Burewala Vehari Road near Chanoo More Sabzi Mandi and directed the Deputy Commissioner and DPO Vehari to reach the spot.

He further directed to take immediate steps to keep the traffic flow smooth in their presence and submit their report to the CM office in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that he considers the problems of the people as his own.

He said that the officers cannot gage the mental stress being faced by the people in the traffic jam.

“I will soon visit Vehari and Burewala to review the steps taken for providing relief to the people in the city” he added.