SSUET inks MoU with Accountability Lab

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Accountability Lab inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this week to execute capacity-building initiatives to engage faculty and students to develop their various skills including critical thinking, civic engagement, responsible leadership, empathy and conflict management.

The SSUET will provide its infrastructure for carrying out workshops, seminars and other project activities and encourage its faculty and students to actively taking part in those activities. Under the MoU, small grants will be given to small scale innovative social action plans.

The Accountability Lab is working to strengthen academic and community networks to reduce violence against marginalised groups through various programmes.

It aims to work towards empowerment of marginalised groups by building their capacities and understanding of conflict and its management, developing and expanding an early warning system by institutionalising preemptive mechanisms, raising public awareness about fundamental rights, and bridging the gap between marginalised groups and relevant government mechanisms at all the levels.