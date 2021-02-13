Couple hurt in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A couple suffered serious burns in a fire that erupted after an explosion apparently due to gas leakage at their house in Surjani Town on Friday. Responding to information, police and ambulances reached the property in Sector B-50 and transported Saleem and his wife, Ayesha, to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said the blast could be heard miles away. They said it occurred due to gas leakage from a cylinder.
Factory fire
A fire damaged a thread factory in an area of New Karachi on Friday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Sector 11-J apparently due to a short circuit.
Responding to information, one fire tender was immediately dispatched; however, two more fire tenders were sent to the property later due to the intensity of the flames. He said families were also residing on the upper floors of the ground-plus-three-storey factory, and all of them and the factory workers were safely evacuated. It took the firemen around three hours to douse the blaze,