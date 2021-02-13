Couple hurt in cylinder blast

A couple suffered serious burns in a fire that erupted after an explosion apparently due to gas leakage at their house in Surjani Town on Friday. Responding to information, police and ambulances reached the property in Sector B-50 and transported Saleem and his wife, Ayesha, to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said the blast could be heard miles away. They said it occurred due to gas leakage from a cylinder.

Factory fire

A fire damaged a thread factory in an area of New Karachi on Friday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Sector 11-J apparently due to a short circuit.

Responding to information, one fire tender was immediately dispatched; however, two more fire tenders were sent to the property later due to the intensity of the flames. He said families were also residing on the upper floors of the ground-plus-three-storey factory, and all of them and the factory workers were safely evacuated. It took the firemen around three hours to douse the blaze,