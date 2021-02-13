Over 4kg of amphetamine crystal found in dry fruit tins

The Pakistan Customs Drug Enforcement Cell of the Customs Collectorate has claimed seizing four kilograms of narcotics worth Rs41 million. Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Thursday that the Drug Enforcement Cell deputed at the Empress Mail Service, Sharea Faisal, checked 14 sealed tin packs of dry fruit being sent from Karachi to Bahrain.

Upon an inspection, the tin packs were found to have been stuffed with high quality amphetamine crystal weighing around 4.10 kilograms. The price of the contraband in the international market is over Rs41 million.

The custom confiscated the shipment of the contraband and lodged an FIR under the Customs and Narcotics acts. A special team was constituted by Collector Customs Irfan-ur-Rehman under the supervision of Additional Collector Jinnah International Airport Farah Farooq.

The team was headed by Deputy Collector Customs JIAP Inamullah. The team worked day and night and was able to arrest a resident of Karachi, Muhammad Ali, who had booked the shipment. The remand of the accused person was obtained from the relevant court of law.