‘Construction sector can grow if corrupt elements reined in’

The development of the construction sector can be sustained by identifying illegal constructions and corrupt elements, said Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday.

He was addressing a meeting with a delegation of representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers and ABAD at his office. Deputy Director East Muhammad Ibrahim Memon, Deputy Director West Jam Zafarullah Dharijo, Chairman Abad Fayyaz Ilyas, and officers of anti-corruption were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the ABAD representatives gave a briefing to Iqbal Memon about their problems. The ACE chairman said that for the development of the construction sector, all kinds of illegal activities and corruption must be prevented.

“It is important that this be done by identifying such elements. It is on record in our department that the officers against whom complaints were received on the basis of evidence were not only removed from their posts but also action was taken against them,” he said.

He urged the ABAD representatives to submit their written complaints along with evidence to the department without any hesitation, vowing that action would be taken immediately. Memon hoped that the ABAD representatives would not support corrupt people in their ranks so that the society could be helped to eradicate corruption. Moreover, the department would also appoint a focal person for immediate action to redress the grievances of persons associated with the construction sector.