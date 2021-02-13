Man dies, eight injured as bus overturns

A man was killed while eight other people were injured in a road accident on the Lilly Bridge on Friday. According to the Frere police, the accident took place when the driver of a passenger bus lost control of the vehicle. Ambulances of welfare organisations transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 28-year-old Mati-ur-Rehman succumbed to his injuries. The injured included Farzana, Sidra, Erum, Ramzan, Bashir, Pervez, Saddar, Abdul Wahab and Haroon.