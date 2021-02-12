Child martyred, 7 hurt in rocket attack from Afghanistan

By our correspondent/APP

ISLAMABAD/ KHAR: A child was martyred and seven children injured on Thursday when terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur.

According to an ISPR statement, a five-year-old child, resident of Mohmand, Bajaur, embraced martyrdom, while seven minors including a girl were injured.

Meanwhile, reports said that a child, whose name could not be ascertained, was martyred, while seven others including Hizbullah, Habib, Tasbeeha, Dadullah and Afsa sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, rescue and emergency teams rushed to Mokha, Ghandai and Galai areas in Mohmand tehsil and launched rescue and relief operations in the affected villages.

The damage caused by the rockets firing at the villages of Mokha, Ghandai and Galai located near the Pak-Afghan border was also being assessed by the rescue teams. The security forces were also conducting a full-scale response operation at the suspected locations and started immediate relief activities.

Meanwhile, officials of the district administration and police visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar and directed the authorities concerned to provide free of cost medical treatment to the injured. Relief goods were also dispatched to the affected families.

Meanwhile office of the deputy commissioner confirmed that at least seven children were wounded in three villages of Bajaur district in rocket shelling from across the Pak-Afghan border on Thursday. The Pakistan Army personnel responded to the attack and forced the miscreants to retreat. Later, the district administration, Pakistan Army, Bajaur Scouts and police started relief activities in the affected areas and also assessing the loss of properties. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Kokab Farooq and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Waqar Khan visited the Khar hospital, where the injured children were shifted and inquired after them. On the occasion, DC Fayyaz Sherpao ordered free treatment to all the injured children and also sent relief items to the affected families of villages.