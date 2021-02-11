Imran should not sling mud at us: Fazl

By News desk

SUKKUR/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan who had himself committed horse-trading should not throw his mud on them.

Addressing the JUI-F workers, he said, “Movement is a movement and it is not necessary to get its results.” He said, “We accept and stay with the protesting employees in Islamabad.”

He said that NAB is just a tool to victimise the opposition. “There is more corruption now than in the past and now there are voices of accountability from within the government party.”

He said that all the institutions of the state are the servants of masses, so institutions should have to perform their responsibilities in the parameters of constitution. He said that no one can rescue an inefficient PM as his countdown has started. He said that coming days for the PTI government are very crucial because PDM would send them to home and every worker of PDM should get ready to move to Islamabad.

He said that they will go to Islamabad to bring about a revolution. He said that they have decided to reach Islamabad by breaking all the obstacles of the government. He said that Tsunami Khan is on TV issuing threats to PDM and nation.

He said that really Tsunami of the people would wipe out Imran and his cronies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Central Secretary Information and former NA deputy speaker Faisal Karim Kundi demanded resignation of Speaker Asad Qaisar till the probe into video leak is completed. He linked the release of video with, what he called pressure on the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PPP leader said that if the prime minister was honest he should seek resignations of Pervez Khattak and Asar Qaisar. He demanded judicial inquiry into the video leak and also sought formation of a parliamentary committee on the issue.

He said that the PTI was still bribing its MPs and the prime minister was giving Rs500 million bribe to parliamentarians. He urged the Supreme Court to take action, alleging that the Election Commission was too docile to take any action.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan concealed the video of lawmakers receiving money in 2018 Senate polls for two and a half years.

Talked to media in Lahore, she asked that why the premier did not see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister in the video and how Chaudhry Sarwar received 45 votes when he had a total of only 34.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said videos like these will also emerge from Punjab. Members were bought in the KP. The entire nation witnessed world record of corruption on Tuesday. The video was released one day before the Supreme Court’s hearing.

Imran Khan would have been in jail had it been Riyasat-e-Madina. He calls others thieves but is himself the king of thieves.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that “gave yourself a bag of notes, made a video of yourself and then start propaganda. This is the new Pakistan.”

Imran Khan has brought the open ballot ordinance only for his members, Azma said, adding that people will not vote for para-shooters in Senate elections. She said that no conscientious member of PTI will vote for Qabza mafia Shehzad Akbar and LNG thief Nadeem Babar. She said Imran Khan has emerged as the ringleader of all the looters who looted national wealth.

Meanwhile, briefing the media persons after the party’s executive council meeting, ANP Central Senior Vice-President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that the prime minister was not serious about the use of open ballot in Senate elections.

“He would have brought such a bill before election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman as he had himself claimed that he was aware of vote-selling of some of his members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,” the ANP leader argued.

“If the selected prime minister is aware of vote-selling by his law minister, why he had allowed him to serve for more than two years in the provincial cabinet?” he questioned.

He added that some of the PTI MPAs have claimed receiving money at the behest of the then chief minister Pervez Khattak and speaker of the provincial assembly Asad Qaiser at the Speaker’s House.

He demanded that an impartial inquiry should be conducted in the vote-selling and buying issue and all those involved in horse-trading must be exposed to the public.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday clarified that the horse-trading video was not shot in the Speaker House Peshawar.

Asad Qaiser in a tweet distanced himself from the video that allegedly showed Pakistan PTI lawmakers receiving money.

The speaker further said that in 2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed him about several PTI MPAs selling their votes for money and entire party favoured action against the lawmakers who were involved in the controversy.

Statements like these are only an attempt to deflect from the actual issue he said.

PTI Senator Fida Mohammad Khan, meanwhile, announced to file a defamation suit against former PTI MPA Obaidullah Mayar for allegations against him.

He said that 20 members were expelled from the party and Obaidullah Mayar is one of them. Horse-trading is very dangerous for democracy that is why Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to end it.

He said that the allegations leveled by Obaidullah Mayar were ridiculous, baseless and full of lies. “It is easy to make false allegations in Pakistan’s politics. If Mayar has any evidence against me let him bring it to light,” he added.

Obaidullah Mayar should also tell the nation on the basis of what evidence he was expelled from the party.