Missing climbers: K2 search continues despite worsening weather

SKARDU: The families of three missing climbers from Iceland, Chile and Pakistan have made the difficult decision to proceed with their rescue mission after 72 gruelling hours of non-stop intensive search-and-rescue efforts came to a halt due to bad weather, hoping that they can be resumed in the shortest possible timeframe, said a press release. Jon Snorri, Ali Sadpara and Juan Pablo Mohr had joined forces to make a summit bid on K2 - the last eight-thousand-meter peak unclimbed in winter until a team of 10 Nepali summited earlier this year. Rao Ahmad, Ali Sadpara’s long-time friend and Sajid Sadpara along with British-American climber, Vanessa O’Brien, who also serves as Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador and summited K2 with Jon Snorri, have formed a virtual base camp to ensure a thorough search-and-rescue effort.