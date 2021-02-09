Capt Safdar demands security, alleging he was attacked in Lahore

PESHAWAR: Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and spouse of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar on Monday approached the Peshawar Police once again for providing him protection.

He has approached the Hayatabad Police Station in Peshawar as well as the Lahore Police to provide him protection after an attack on him and his spouse in the provincial capital of Punjab.

He alleged that the attack was carried out on the instructions of the chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Captain Safdar recently appeared before the NAB at its regional office in Peshawar a few times in connection with an inquiry against him for having assets beyond his known sources of income.

He told reporters that he had filed an application against the NAB chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, and the prime minister’s advisor Shahzad Akbar. He alleged the attack on him and his wife was carried out on the instruction of the NAB chairman and the prime minister.

“Maryam Nawaz was accompanying me when we were attacked. Our armoured car was damaged. I have been interacting with the NAB and I respect the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but feel threatened by the chairman of the body,” Captain Safdar maintained. He asked for provision of security in view of the threat to his life.

The PML-N leader alleged that the NAB chairman cannot answer his questions as to how he came to own his house in Bahria Town in Islamabad. “I will ask the NAB chairman the same question when he retires,” he said.

He said two senior lawyers have challenged the Presidential Ordinance for the Senate elections in the Supreme Court.He said the PTI feared that its lawmakers would not vote for the party candidates in the Senate polls and that is the reason the ordinance was issued to hold the election through show of hands instead of secret ballot.