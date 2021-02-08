Five held as gang involved in supplying drugs by rickshaw busted

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in supplying drugs in a rickshaw in the city.

In an intelligence-based raid conducted on at a place on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road by Mobina Town police, five members of the gang were arrested on charges of supplying drugs to various localities in Karachi’s District East.

The suspects were identified as Fida Hussain, Nadir Ali, Imran, Ansar Ali and Jevan Ali. Police also claimed to have seized five kilograms of hashish concealed in hidden parts of the rickshaw.

The men used to supply drugs to Sohrab Goth, Sachal and Mobina Town localities. Earlier last week, police had arrested a member of the same gang and seized 60 kilograms of hashish. The police have registered two cases and initiated further investigations.