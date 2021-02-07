Fear has gripped Karachiites due to surge in street crime: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said robberies and street crime are on the rise in the city.

The increase in street crime and robberies was due to the incompetence and failure of the government, police and law enforcement agencies, he said on Saturday, adding that a special campaign was announced by police against street crime; however, there had been no improvement in the situation.

Rehman said the crime rate had reduced in the past due to the actions of law enforcement agencies, but the situation was again getting worse. It seemed the citizens had no place to go to in order to discuss their problems.

There was a great deal of anxiety and fear among the people, and the government should take the situation seriously and provide protection to the people of Karachi and take practical steps against the elements involved in crim