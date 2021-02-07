Long march to get PM’s resignation: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has warned if political engineering is done in Azad Kashmir’s elections, the results will be dangerous.

PML-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said this while addressing a function held in Model Town on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. He said it became a fashion in Pakistan to portray heroes like villains and villains like heroes. He said, “We have to close this trend immediately.” “Why should we resign? We are bringing a long march to get your resignation. You have to resign,” he said, adding Nawaz Sharif had decided to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day. Saad Rafique said Qazi Hussain Ahmed raised the issue of Kashmir and Nawaz Sharif took the initiative. Kashmiris first fought the Dogra rule and now they were victims of Indian oppression, he said, adding the bodies of genocidal soldiers of Kashmiris were brought down. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Indian Army intelligence agencies were involved in the massacre of Kashmiris. Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee came to Lahore in a bus and Kashmir was mentioned three times in the Lahore announcement, he said.

He said the fashion of making villains heroes should be stopped. He said both Pakistan Army and Kashmiris sacrificed their lives while India has been carrying out bomb blasts and proxy wars in various parts of the country. Kashmir issue can only be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, there will be no peace in the region, he maintained. Pakistanis have sacrificed a lot for Kashmir but today the situation has been aggravated further. Secular India went behind the Modi’s aggressive anti-Muslim policies, he said and added that he (Modi) has tried to change the map of Kashmir by amending the constitution whereas Imran Khan was only begging Modi to resolve Kashmir issue. He said Imran Khan insulted the opposition on Kashmir Day. Occupied Kashmiri leaders have been imprisoned for years and their lives were in danger, he said, adding Pakistan needs a Kashmiri leader and no ruler of Pakistan has the authority to issue a self-policy statement about Pakistan and Kashmir.

Talking about talks between the government and opposition, he said there should be no doubt that talks should be held but there should be a way. He suggested that contrary to national policy, a national Kashmir committee should be formed comprising over parliamentarians and defence agencies.

He warned Kashmir elections were coming and if political engineering like 2018 will be done the result will be dangerous. He said the government should stop making rigging schemes for the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections. “If they rigged to get seats, Kashmir cause would be harmed,” he said and maintained that Azad Kashmir elections should not be made a political arena, otherwise it would be disastrous.

Khwaja Saad said horse-trading will not be good in Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris should be allowed to decide their representatives.

“Nawaz Sharif will continue to play his national and international role while the day is not far when Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Hamza Shahbaz will be free and will represent people”, he said.

“Maryam Nawaz comes out after all the members of her family are put behind bars,” he said, alleging the government has destroyed state and national institutions.

“India is a country five times bigger than us and we have to face them when there is a national consensus on Kashmir,” he said and maintained that were you going to do politics alone after declaring opposition thieves and disqualifying them. “This type of Riyasat-e-Madina is not acceptable to anyone,” he said, adding there was a fight in the National Assembly whose trophy goes to PTI.

Khwaja Saad said that the time of long march was approaching when people from all provinces will come out.

Malik Pervez, in his address, said that the atmosphere has changed and PML-N will come to power and will give Kashmiris their due. He said that PML-N workers of Lahore as well as Punjab were waiting for the order of Nawaz Sharif to take part in the long march.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir, PML-N Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya and others also addressed the gathering.