Conduct the exams

The relevant authorities are not holding the examinations for the issuance of the Certificate of Competency (COC) to marine engineers. The Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) which operates under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs conducts this exam on a regular basis. However, it’s been more than a year that the exam hasn’t been conducted. The reason for this delay in the exam is the unavailability of the chief examiner. It is a norm for shipping companies to recruit seafarers if they have relevant certificates and other documents.

A majority of seafarers knocked on the doors of the court which ordered the authorities concerned to appoint the chief examiner within 45 days. This deadline has already passed, and the issue remains unresolved. The exams are conducted on a quarterly basis as per mercantile rules and each time the exam is postponed a vacuum is created which is filled up by seafarers with other nationalities. Since last year, marine engineers who are preparing for the exams have been forced to sit at home. The higher authorities are requested to look into this matter on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Abdul Qadeer

Sargodha