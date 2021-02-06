Fire damages cloth and machines at garment factory

A fire broke out at a garment factory in the SITE area on the night between Thursday and Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire erupted on the second floor of the factory. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site to extinguish the fire. The factory workers were immediately evacuated from the factory and no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The spokesperson said a total of three fire tenders participated in the extinguishing work and controlled the blaze within half an hour. The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire caused damage to cloth and machines worth millions of rupees.