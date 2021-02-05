World realising Indian extremist Hindutva regime not a democracy

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the farmers’ ongoing protest in India, Pakistan Thursday said it had been repeatedly saying that India under the RSS-BJP combine was no more a democracy but an extremist Hindutva regime and today the international community was coming round to this point of view.

"The international community, including the human rights organizations, parliamentarians, celebrities and sane voices in India are calling RSS-BJP regime out on what is happening with the minorities, journalists, human rights activists, international human rights organizations inside the country and in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," said Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri during the weekly media briefing here. Chaudhri said the so-called ‘largest democracy’ stood fully exposed and the current situation in India was a sad reminder of the fact that under the BJP-RSS regime, extremist Hindutva ideology took precedence over all principles of justice, human rights and democratic norms. "The treatment of minorities, increasing intolerance, and rapidly shrinking space for any dissent in India is a matter of serious concern not only for the Indian minorities and the neighboring countries, but also for the international community. India should seriously consider course correction by giving up its extremist agenda and taking steps to protect its minorities," he added.