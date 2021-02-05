Govt employees stage protest

close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

TIMERGARA: The government employees in Lower Dir on Thursday boycotted their duties and held a protest rally here on the call of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA). Chanting slogans against the government for not addressing their grievances, hundreds of the government employees marched on the road from Balambat and gathered outside the Timergara Press Club.

