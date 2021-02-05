Govt employees stage protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The government employees in Lower Dir on Thursday boycotted their duties and held a protest rally here on the call of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA). Chanting slogans against the government for not addressing their grievances, hundreds of the government employees marched on the road from Balambat and gathered outside the Timergara Press Club.