ECP to hold LB polls in Punjab, KP in phases, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday submitted dates for local government elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Cantonment Boards in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission in its reply to the apex court informed that the local government elections in Punjab will be held in three phases, while the first phase of the local council polls will be held on June 20, the second phase on July 16, and the third phase on August 08.

The schedule for Punjab local council polls will also be announced in phases, the ECP said. The ECP said that the polling for local bodies elections in KP will be held in two phases the first phase elections in the province will be held on April 08, and the second phase on May 29.