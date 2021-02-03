Jinnah Express restored

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced restoration of VVIP train Jinnah Express, Railways Headquarters has issued a formal notification. According to the notification, the Jinnah Express will start its journey from Lahore to Karachi on February 5 after being closed for ten and a half months.

