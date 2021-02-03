close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2021

Jinnah Express restored

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced restoration of VVIP train Jinnah Express, Railways Headquarters has issued a formal notification. According to the notification, the Jinnah Express will start its journey from Lahore to Karachi on February 5 after being closed for ten and a half months.

The railways authorities have issued a formal notification regarding the announcement of restoration of VVIP train Jinnah Express. The train will start from Lahore on February 5. The train will leave Karachi for Lahore on February 6. The Jinnah Express was shut down on March 24, 2020 due to corona virus.

Latest News

More From Pakistan