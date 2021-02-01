Govt to promote video gaming industry: adviser

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology and Information Technology Department is taking steps to promote the video gaming industry.

“There is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we will give opportunities to the youth to make money,” said Ziaullah Bangash, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Technology. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was launching projects in the IT sector to improve the economy through technology.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was considering allocating a budget for promotion of the gaming industry that would help train children for the gaming industry.

The adviser said that the gaming industry was one of the fastest growing industries in the world. He added that his department was taking practical steps to promote the gaming industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that there were many virtual game companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology and Information Technology Department had also invited gaming industry related companies from other cities of Pakistan to establish their set-up in KP.