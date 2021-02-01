Ground breaking ceremony of Giga Mall Extension

Islamabad : Giga Group organised the ground breaking ceremony of the Giga Mall Extension, a project that includes vast shopping, dining, entertainment, and hospitality options, says a press release.

The Giga Mall Extension is the two-storey beautiful Jamia Masjid that has the capacity to accommodate hundreds of people. The project was inaugurated by Haji Muhammad Amin Pardesi Giga, Chairman of Giga Group. The ceremony was attended by the Civil & Construction Engineers, Head of Departments, Giga Mall Management, and Giga Group Management.

Located in DHA Phase 2 Islamabad, Giga Mall Extension comprises world’s first sky-high Masjid, Pakistan’s first vertical market, a luxury hotel, tourism floors, open-view restaurants, commercial space, a premium food court, kids play area, and lastly a health & relaxation floor. Giga Mall Extension is a well-planned development that was designed to fulfil the expanding needs of our community.