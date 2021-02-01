LDA to cut 50pc commercial fee on health, education setups

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to give 50 percent concession in commercialisation fee for business enterprises to encourage educational and healthcare facilities in all four districts of Lahore division.

LDA Vice-chairman SM Imran has said that on the directions of the CM, LDA was taking revolutionary steps to support the entrepreneurs who provide education and medical treatment to people.

He said under the LDA Land Use Regulations 2020, consultant doctors could now utilise 25 percent covered area of their residences for medical practice. LDA will not charge any commercialisation fee for allowing them to carry out their profession at home, he added. He said fee for change in land use of residential plots for setting up clinics, hospitals, schools, educational institutions, etc. has been reduced by 50 percent compared to the other businesses.

He said timeline for payment of this slashed commercialisation fee has also been revised and increased up to three years instead of two years. He revealed that five percent discount has been offered in case of payment of the total sum of the commercialisation fee at once by health or educational institutions, under the new regulations.

He said land use of sites reserved for educational and health purposes in private housing schemes could never be changed in any case and plots allocated for these amenities could not be used for any other purpose.

He said after the approval of LDA Land Use Rules / Regulations 2020, permission can now be obtained from LDA for setting up of primary schools, higher secondary schools, colleges and universities as well as dispensary, hospital, polyclinic and rehabilitation centres for disabled persons in the residential zones of Master Plan.

He said the properties which were currently being used on temporary commercial basis for educational and health purposes could now get approval for permanent commercialisation of their properties before 2024 under the permissible use (conversion) of Land Use Rules 2020. He said the road width in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib has been reduced to 20 feet to encourage business in these districts and conditions for obtaining NOCs from Wasa and Tepa has been waived off.