Uplift funds before Senate polls political bribery: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed distribution of millions of rupees among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers just before the Senate elections in the name of development funds a brazen political bribe and the continuation of same corrupt practices which Prime Minister Imran Khan had been condemning for the last two decades.

Sirajul Haq reminded the prime minister to refer to his own criticism of the corruption of previous governments to judge his own policies, he said while talking to journalists after a gathering at Mansoora on Friday.

“Isn’t it brazen hypocrisy,” Sirajul Haq asked the PM, adding that “in his days in opposition he had been harshly condemning the corrupt practices, but now he is following the same himself after coming to power.” He said the PM had no comparison when it came to the matter of U-turns. The development projects should be done through local governments and the way which had been adopted in Pakistan was neither democratic nor moral and legal, he added.

He regretted that the PTI failed to meet the expectations of masses. He said corruption, unemployment and inflation had become trademarks of the PTI government, making the country a laughing stock in entire world. He said the country needed an honest and bold leadership which could bring it out of the prevailing crises.

Earlier, he participated in the funeral prayers for JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt, who died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday night. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

The JI chief paid tribute to the religious and political services of Hafiz Salman and termed his life a bright example of struggle which should be followed by every political and JI worker. Hafiz Idrees led the funeral prayers for Hafiz Salman at Mansoora.