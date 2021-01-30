Karachi to Gwadar Peace Rally kicks off

KARACHI: The efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces have paid off as Karachi to Gwadar Peace Rally kicked off on Friday. Pakistan, with Balochistan in particular, has displayed promising signs of law and order restoration, as the rally, which included 50 motorcyclists and as many cars, initiated the rally on Friday morning from Karachi. In the first phase, a caravan, of motorbikes including enthusiasts from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad left from Clifton for Gwadar taking the message of peace and love with them. In the second phase, 50 cars raced off from Boat Basin Clifton for Gwadar. The participants who had donned their vehicles with green flags sped towards their destination Gwadar.

Endowed with passion, the rally participants put on a great show of vigor as they reached Hub. The local authorities and people warmly welcomed them, while they received similar reception en route Kund Malir, Ormara, and Pasni. By Friday evening, the rally had covered 650 kilometer distance.

The rally is a wonderful effort to propagate to the world about Pakistan’s natural beauty and hundreds of miles of scenic turquoise seashore along with huge rocky mountains.

The rally will be warmly welcomed in Gwadar on Saturday (today) where the participants of the rally will mingle with the locals of Gwadar to enjoy the natural beauty and hospitality of the local youth of the newly developed port city. On Sunday, the participants will make their way back to Karachi.