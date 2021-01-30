No practical exams for SSC, HSSC students this year

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced that it will not hold practical exams for the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate students this year.

Overseen by the federal education ministry, the FBISE regulates, develops, and controls intermediate and secondary education and conducts examinations in the educational institutions affiliated with it.

According to it, the students don't need to make practical notebooks for the current academic year. Also, practical exam marks will be awarded on the basis of the marks obtained by students during theory exams.

The FBISE said students of the 2019 session, who did or didn't sit the marks improvement exam in 2020, would also be eligible for taking the improvement exams in 2021. It also said objective questions of all subjects of SSC and HSSC courses would be conducted through OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets.