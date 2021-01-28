Two killed in Kasur accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two people were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Reportedly, Sadaqat and Arslan were on their way by a tractor-trolley when suddenly they fell from their vehicle and came under the wheels of it near Sadar Pattoki. As a result, Sadaqat was killed while Arslan sustained injuries. Jahangir and his wife Rani Bibi were riding a motorbike when their bike slipped near Mokal Naharpul Kanganpur. As a result, Rani Bibi died on the spot while Jahangir was seriously injured.
Shopkeeper injured: A shopkeeper was injured over a monetary dispute near Bagar Kot on Wednesday. Reportedly, Haidar Ali was injured by accused Yaseen and his accomplices over a monetary dispute.