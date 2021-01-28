tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The sale of expired medicines is not only a dangerous act but also a crime. However, it is shocking to see that many medical store owners do not bother to check the expiry dates of medicines and are playing with people’s lives.
Many people have raised their voices against this dangerous practice, but the authorities haven’t taken any stern action so far. The issue deserves special attention.
Muhammad Bakar
Rawalpindi