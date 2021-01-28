Shelter homes

The federal government has set up a shelter house in Karachi’s Surjani Towni. Underprivileged, homeless and needy people can visit the shelter house – also called Panahgah – and get free food. The government will also establish shelters in Lyari, Korangi, New Karachi and Sohrab Goth. Scores of homeless people sleep on footpaths and other unhygienic places in Karachi.

Even though the PTI has taken a commendable step towards ensuring that the underprivileged receive the care they deserve, it is also important for the government to create job opportunities for these people so that they can earn a decent amount of money every month and meet their monthly expenses. Establishing shelter houses isn’t enough to alleviate poverty.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi