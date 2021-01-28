Cultural policy discussed

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said that culture can be the basis of nation’s best diplomacy around the world. In this ever-changing era, culture is nations’ most obvious identity and nation’s greatest strength. The minister stated this while addressing a meeting on cultural policy. Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the proposed cultural policy.

The Department of Information and Culture has prepared a draft of the culture policy, which will be submitted for approval soon. This will be the first ever cultural policy in the history of Punjab, which is indeed a historic development. Raja Jahangir Anwar informed the participants about the meeting about the content of the policy. He said that cultural policy, when approved, would not only create employment opportunities but also have the potential to reduce poverty for up to 6 percent.