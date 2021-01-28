PU issues schedule for varsity re-opening from February 1

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has issued a comprehensive schedule to re-open the university from February 1, 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the university will be re-opened in two phases. He said that first phase will be from February 01 to March 31 while the second phase will be from April 01 onwards. He said that in the first phase, students of MS/MPhil and PhD programmes, who have completed their course work and need to complete their research work, will be entitled the hostel facility from February 1, 2021, subject to the recommendations of the supervisors, HODs and deans. He said that in the first phase, course work of BS 1st and 8th semesters, MA/MSc 1st and 4th semesters, MA/MSc, LLM, 2nd year under annual programme), newly admitted MS/MPhil and PhD students attending on-campus classes and availing hostel facility, should be completed by 31st March, 2021 as condensed semester.

He said that in the first phase, BS 1st semester and newly-promoted students of BS 8th semester and MA/MSc 1st Semester & 4th Semester are allowed face to face classes along with hostel facility (if required), from 1st February, 2021.

He said that students of BS 8th semester and MA/MSc 4th semester will avail the hostel facility (if required) after completion of their previous semesters i.e., BS 7th Semester & MA/MSc 3rd semester online exams. He said that the hostel facility would only be available to those students who will attend face to face classes subject to the clearance of all hostel and department dues before applying for hostel accommodation to the Chairman, Hall Council. He said that students of all semesters would have options to attend on-campus/online classes; however, students attending online classes will get fee exemptions in medical fee, library fee sports fee, transport fee and hostel fee as per the instructions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad.

In the phase two, he said, the remaining classes of BS 3rd & 5th semester and MA/MSc 3rd semester would continue in the online mode till 31 March. However, this group of students may be even called before 31 March for on-campus classes as soon as the COVID-19 situation gets better.

He said all the students of ongoing semesters will complete their online exams by 15 Feb as already announced. He said the students of remote areas who had connectivity issues would be allowed to avail hostel facility. PU holiday: Punjab University will remain closed tomorrow (Friday), 5th February on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.