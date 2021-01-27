MKRMS seminar

LAHORE:Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), with the collaboration of UNICEF and Saanjh Preet Oragnisation, will organise a special seminar, "Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine" tomorrow (Thursday). Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the seminar while Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guest.