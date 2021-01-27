MKRMS seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), with the collaboration of UNICEF and Saanjh Preet Oragnisation, will organise a special seminar, "Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine" tomorrow (Thursday). Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the seminar while Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guest.