Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

MKRMS seminar

Lahore

January 27, 2021

LAHORE:Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), with the collaboration of UNICEF and Saanjh Preet Oragnisation, will organise a special seminar, "Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine" tomorrow (Thursday). Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the seminar while Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guest.

