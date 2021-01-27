close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

Ex-nazim’s son killed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

HARIPUR: The son of a former union council nazim was gunned down here on Tuesday, police said.

They said that Zohaib Shah, 17, son of Sana Ullah Shah, was standing outside his home in village Baso Maira when unidentified armed men opened fire on him. He was shifted to the Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The deceased’s father has not yet charged anyone with the murder of his son.

Latest News

More From Peshawar