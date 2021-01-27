Ex-nazim’s son killed

HARIPUR: The son of a former union council nazim was gunned down here on Tuesday, police said.

They said that Zohaib Shah, 17, son of Sana Ullah Shah, was standing outside his home in village Baso Maira when unidentified armed men opened fire on him. He was shifted to the Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The deceased’s father has not yet charged anyone with the murder of his son.